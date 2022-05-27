Governor Gbeyega Oyetola of Osun State

By Shina Abubakar

OSOGBO— MEMBERS of the Nigerian Automobile Technicians Association, NATA, in Osun State, yesterday, endorsed Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for turning around the socio-economic fortunes of the state.

The artisans also promised to vote massively for Oyetola’s re-election in the governorship election in the state, assuring him of over 10,000 votes from its members.

Speaking on behalf of the members of NATA, the South-West Zonal Vice Chairman, Mr Samson Odewale, said they have resolved to mobilise massively to get him re-elected.

Odewale said: “We are endorsing Mr Governor for a second term because of his modest achievements in the last three and a half years. We are not politicians but as citizens, we have seen every reason to support a government that means well to the people.

“As artisans, we have so many reasons to support the Governor for what he has been doing particularly to stimulate the economy of the state without borrowing a Kobo anywhere in the world.

“Given our work as professionals whose impact to livelihood is central to the economy and daily living of the citizens, we have seen the pace of progression in all strata of the economy in the State since the assumption of the present administration.

“We have already mobilised our people and I can assure you that over 10,000 members in Osun will vote for him. He has proved to us that he is capable and to us, we have assessed and measured his performance and we have come to the conclusion to support him and vote massively for him.”