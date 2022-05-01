IPAC

Ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in osun state, the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has frowned at the activites of few political parties who have formed the habit of dropping the names of popular political parties endorsing them.

The Chairman of the council spoke against the backdrop of a news posted on few online platform that about seven political parties have joined forces with Accord in the state.

In a statement by the Chairman of IPAC, Mr Wale Adebayo, on Sunday in Osogbo, he noted with dismay that despite repeated call, political parties continue to indulge in this act for cheap political gains.

‘ Nothing could be farther from the truth’. No political parties has endorsed or joined forces with anyone,’ Adebayo noted.

‘We respect the right of parties to use a ‘bit’ of propaganda in winning people to their side. But we won’t tolerate the idea of using our members for their selfish motive’.

Adebayo believes the Permanent Voters Card (PVC) remains the potent weapon for electoral victory as against other instruments of coercion.

He called on political parties to play within the rules of the game and shun any vices that could lead to violence and loss of lives.