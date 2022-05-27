Laments children, parents in terrorists’ captivity

Over 7000 girls, women subjected to sexual violence

As SCI calls for implementation, fruits from Child Rights Act

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As Nigeria joins rest of the world to commemorate 2022 Children’s Day on May 27, Save the Children International (SCI) Children’s Parliament and Girl Ambassadors, Thursday, demanded urgent Government attention including other stakeholders to address issues affecting children in Nigeria.

The Speaker, Borno State Children Parliament, Ibrahim Sunoma, read a communique after a ‘2- day Capacity Building for Principal Officers of State Children’s Parliament and Girl Ambassadors’ in Abuja, pointed issues affecting Nigerian children, which include Child labour; Child marriage; Out-of-school children; Insecurity Healthcare, including mental health; Child abuse; Gender inequality; Limited access to Education; and School dropouts Discrimination.

Sunoma said as part of their recommendations, “There should be legislation and implementation of the Child Rights Act (CRA), free education for all,raise awareness on the consequences of early marriage, alter the course of a girl’s life and her potential.

“To help prevent attacks on schools, cattle ranching should be implemented to prevent cattle – herder crises and more security personnel should be deployed to affected areas.

“Provision of medical supplies and compensation of doctors to address health challenges children face and there should be an increase in budgetary allocation for children’s healthcare.

“Report centres should be effective so that children can talk about abuse that affects them.

“There should be intervention for children who are victims of abuse, neglect and exploitation through strengthened child protection systems, including children’s homes where they can receive care.

“Raise awareness in rural areas and to religious leaders about educating girls and provide enough schools for girls to attend.

“An agency should be directed to ensure attendance of children in schools during school hours.

“Children should be part of decision-making to air out their views; there should be a child-friendly justice system.

“Provision of disability care canters and discouragement of discrimination.

“Creation of clubs for mental health in school; education and help for mental health problems should be provided and positive behaviours and decision-making should be taught in families and schools.”

Also in a remark, the Girl Ambassador, SCI, and Speaker, Cross River State Children Parliament, Etukudo Abasi Dominic, said the State of the Nigerian Girls Report reveals that the percentage of young people age 15-19 years who are currently married or in union for women was 22.2 percent while no man was in such union.

She said this is a proof that Early and Forced Child Marriage affects quite a large number of women and girls.

“The Nigerian government has to fulfill its commitment to increase education funding and ensure that States and their local government also invest in Education.

“There should be continuous advocacy to the executive arms of the State government, ministries, departments and agencies to commit towards the full implementation and ownership of Child Rights Act”, she said.

She lamented that existing social, traditional and cultural norms in the Nigerian society do not enable women to speak up against Child, Early and Forced Marriage “especially in the North of Nigeria where the practice is endemic.

“Where custom encourages early marriage, the practice stems from nothing but the norms of the people.

“Child marriage is both the cause and a result of poor education of girls in Nigeria, with over 10 million out of school children in the country, of which over 60% are girls.

“Despite the Compulsory Free and Universal Basic Education Act of 2004, lack of access to quality, free, safe, uninterrupted and inclusive education for girls remains a big driver of child marriage.”

According to her, over 7000 girls and women were subjected to sexual violence inflicted by non-state armed groups, many of whom gave birth to children.

“Non-state armed groups have used child marriage as a weapon of war. They kidnap school girls and forcefully marry them off to their soldiers as an incentive”, she said.

Earlier, Director of Advocacy and Campaigns, Save the Children International Nigeria, Amanuel Mamo, called for the creation of a functional CRA implementation committee.

Mamo added that the future is brighter and greater for the children in Nigeria, but the future is now and here today, but the smart thing to do to make the children’s future brighter is to invest in their future.

However, he (Mamo) Commended States that have passed the Child Rights Act into law, bit said the Bill should start yielding expected fruits; positive change in the lives of children, daily impact on children; appropriation of timely release of funds; adequate budget for implementation of the Child Rights Act.

He also called on State Governments yet to pass the Child Rights Bill into law to do the needful, and urged stakeholders including media to protect children from abuse.

