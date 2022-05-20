TIRED of the way football is going down in the country, majority of state FA chairmen are mobilizing forces against the current board of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF.

Against the backdrop of plans by some members of the current board of the NFF to seek a return to the board in the forthcoming elections, twenty state football association chairmen met in Abuja early in the week and took far reaching decisions on the fate of members of the outgoing board.

We gathered that already the First Vice President of the NFF and Lagos state FA Chairman, Seyi Akinwunmi, Send Vice President and chairman of the League Management Committee, Shehu Dikko and another prominent member of the present board are scheming to return.

In tandem with the general call for change the state FA Chairmen resolved to, among other things, ensure that no member of the current board of the Nigeria Football Federation returned to the next board.

Sports Vanguard gathered on good authority that the FA chairmen who, with their secretaries, make up the congress made a written resolution which every member at the meeting was made to append his signature.

More than that, a source told our correspondent that, “apart from co-signing the resolution, they were also asked to append their passport pictures against their signatures,” adding, “it is akin to an oath.”

The chairmen, our source said, cited the Super Eagles failure at both Afcon and the World Cup qualifiers as enough reasons for the Amaju Pinnick led board to be “wiped out”.

“They said when Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima led board failed to qualify Nigeria for the 2006 World Cup, they were sacked and some members of the present board benefited from it, why should their case be different?

“They called for total cleansing and a new start for Nigeria football.”

Meanwhile, contrary to the general thinking that the NFF President, Amaju Pinnick might make a U-Turn and re-contest for a third term, Sports Vanguard can confirm that the former Chairman of the Delta State Sports Commission will not be contesting again. A source close to him informed that he is feeling like the whole world had turned against him.

“Pinnick is not coming back,” our source said, restating that, “he has had enough. Even though he would have loved to, at some point, he believes, it was time he gave another person a chance.”