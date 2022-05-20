20 get free open heart surgery from Emeka Okwuosa Foundation cardiology facility

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

DETERMINED to curtail the cost of medical tourism by Nigerians and the people of South-East in particular, the Chairman of Oilserv Limited, Sir Emeka Okwuosa, an engineer, has completed and unveiled a multi-million dollars World Class Cardiology facility in Anambra State.

The facility located in his hometown, Orifite in Ekwusigo Local Government Area, Anambra State, is named Dame Irene Okwuosa Memorial Hospital, Oraifite.

The multi-million dollars Nigeria’s World Class Cardiology facility established by Sir Okwuosa, in memory of his mother, will between from May 2 to May 14 conduct first free open heart surgery for about 20 selected patients, and will be performed by specialist doctors from the Voom Foundation Cardiology Centre, USA, partners of Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation, SOF.

Unveiling the facility to the media, Media/Community Mobilisation Manager of SOF, Sir Oseloka Offor and Facility Manager, Mr Aghomishe Ogaga, respectively, said that the facility would be inaugurated formally in few days time.

According to Sir Offor, “The facility’s first open heart surgery is free of charge for Nigerians, irrespective of where you come from, and it is championed by the founder, Sir Emeka Okwuosa, a philanthropist, who loves giving back to the society.

“The facility which is a big boost to Nigeria’s medical service, will also save the cost of medical tourism for many Nigerians

“It is a multi-million dollar investment in advance medical science, with specialists in critical care management and automated surgery procedures.

“There is also adequate plans for the facility to transit to a teaching hospital in grooming young talents and medical professionals in Nigeria.”

On his part, the Facility Manager Mr Aghomishe Ogaga, said that “Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation Cardiology Facility Center in Dame Irene Okwuosa Memorial Hospital, Oraifite, had employed highly skilled medical experts in cardiology, nephrology, and critical care from all over the world.

“For sustainability the facility would be collaborating/partnering for open heart surgeries with Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching Hospital, NAUTH, Nnewi, Chukuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Awka and Federal Medical Centre, Asaba.”