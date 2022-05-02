.

–– Akinyelure floored by Adedipe SAN

— Tofowomo defeated by former Dep/ Gov, Agboola

Dayo Johnson Akure

Two serving Senators in the People’s Democratic Party in Ondo state have lost their bid to return to the Senate during the Party’s primary.

They are Patrick Akinyelure, representing the Ondo Central Senatorial district and Nicholas Tofowomo representing the Ondo South Senatorial area of the state.

Akinyelure lost at the party primary, held in Akure, the state capital, to a Senior Advocate of Nigeria SAN, Ife Adedipe.

He polled 58 votes while the winner scored 82 votes.

A former state Chairman of the party, Hon Clement Faboyede came third by scoring 57 votes.

Also, Senator Nicholas Tofowomo representing Ondo South scored 74 votes while the former deputy governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi polled 78

Tofowomo lost to the former deputy governor in the party’s primary held at Okitipupa council area of the state.

In the Northern Senatorial area, Adetokunbo Modupe defeated Foluso Adefemi to emerge as the party’s candidate.

Modupe polled 124 votes while Adefemi scored 93 votes.

Speaking with vanguard, Adedipe said this was the first time he would be contesting for elective office.

“I thank God for this victory. I thank my party men and women who voted for me. It has been peaceful and very free.

“It is the PDP that has won and not Ifedayo. It is the party that conducts a free and fair election. My fellow aspirant should see this as a vote for all of us

“We will require all hands on deck. This primary is based on existing law. What the law is is what they have followed.

Adedipe added that “If Buhari signed the amended Electoral Act, it will be used in future elections and not void this one.”

Also reaction to his defeat, Senator Akinyelure said that ” “As a ranking Senator and with all, I have done for them in Ondo Central Senatorial District, the three ad-hoc delegates that favour Olusegun Mimiko, were instructed to vote me out. l am happy for this but I know my God will never fail

He added that “The election was so transparent but I know that with the volume of what I have done for Ondo Central Senatorial District, I did not expect to be paid this way. But I have a destiny that nobody can stop.”

