By Vincent Ujumadu

TWO persons were burnt beyond recognition in an explosion that involved a truck loaded with gas at Umunya along the Enugu-Onitsha expressway yesterday.

It was gathered that the tyre of the tanker burst and when the driver could not control it, the vehicle collided with an oncoming shuttle bus.

According to an eye witness, the collision resulted in fire explosion that engulfed the two vehicles.

The director of Anambra State Fire Service, Dr Martin Agbili confirmed that two people were burnt to death.

He said: “We received a distress call that a tanker loaded with gas had a burst tyre which resulted in a collision with a shuttle bus that caused the fire explosion at Odumodu Umunya.

“We immediately deployed our firemen to move down to the scene to extinguish the fire and eyewitnesses confirmed that two people were burnt to death.

“The fire was completely extinguished and no other casualties were recorded during the fire fighting”.