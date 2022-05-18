.

By Bose Adelaja

An 18 years old boy, simply known as Matthew, has been rescued underneath the rubbles of the storey building which collapsed on Lagos Island, on Saturday.

Ibadan as fondly called was rescued at about 9 pm during a rescue operation at the scene.

He was said to have been ill in the past two weeks and just resumed work on Saturday before the incident occurred.

Matthew was among the numerous trapped victims but he was fortunate to have been rescued at about 9 pm.

This put the figure of those rescued at four while two bodies were recovered so far.

The rescue operation was ongoing at 922pm.

