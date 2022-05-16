By Willie Samson

THE 16th Edition of the Lagos Motor Fair and Autoparts Expo Africa will hold at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos from May 30 to June 4, 2022.

Mr. Ifeanyi Agwu, Managing Director of BKG Exhibition said this while announcing details of the event. According to him, the edition is holding to ensure that the automotive sector of the economy remains in the front burner of economic discourse in Nigeria.

While listing challenges of the global economic downturn, COVID-19 pandemic and its attendant negative impacts on global businesses and other social activities as well as the uncertainties surrounding the National Automotive Industry Development Plan, NAIDP as odds that work against the industry, Agwu said the organisers were determined to use the platform to bring together major indigenous and global players in the automotive business to showcase capabilities and potential especially as pertains to Nigeria.

He asserted: “In our mission and vision of making the event a world class global auto fair and to mark the 16 years of the Fair, we have packaged this edition to hold indoors as well as outdoors, depending on the type of vehicle for the automobiles, while the non-automobiles will be housed indoor. These are aimed at adding more glamour and aesthetics as well as protect products, exhibitors, and visitors from harsh weather conditions.”

The chairman of the organising committee called on the Federal Government to focus on how to ensure that the auto industry is given the special attention required so as to use it in driving the government’s economic diversification policy. “This is because of the enormous multiplier effects it has on any economy where it thrives. Government should no longer delay in having a law-backed automotive industry development policy that would be strictly implemented. Such would fast-track Nigeria’s becoming an automobile manufacturer and a hub of its businesses in Africa; bearing in mind the great natural endowments and other comparative advantages the nation has in the sector. The sector is very important as it shows physically the state of the economy, generates much revenue and creates enormous employment.”

No serious government toys with it. Auto sector was one of the key sectors that received a bailout from the diverse developed economy nations during the economic crises brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, which in small measures helped to resuscitate their economies. It is a sector that drives the economy; if it is badly affected, other sectors suffer. It is the artery 0f the economy. Government should parley seriously with the sector stakeholders to seeing how it could be made better.”

“Organizing the event has been very challenging; we are always striving to ensure that it becomes a key event in the sector which could contribute immensely in enhancing its rapid development; as we use it annually to draw the necessary attention from both the public and private sectors. Government should increase support in all ramifications to the automobile companies operating in the country. It is a sector that affects virtually everything. It occupies a prime position in the economy. If it is not done now it will in the very near future affect a whole lot in the life of the people and the economy. The challenges of hosting this event is becoming higher but our drive in continuing is that the sector must not be allowed to die.

Urging every stakeholder to actively participate in the event billed to take place at the Federal Palace Hotel, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos from May 30-June 4, 2022; Mr. Agwu said that doing so will be an opportunity for all to show the strength and ruggedness of the players in the sector.-the policy inconsistencies notwithstanding. “Without re-fleeting, accidents rates will increase astronomically; calling on the government to really think deep about developing this sector. Working together, the stakeholders can put the issues of the sector on the front burners of economic discuss and policy in the country.

We have invited all the major automotive and allied sector manufacturers, assemblers, dealers, agents, etc. to participate in this very important edition and happily, the response has been tremendous and we are expecting virtually all of them to actively participate. Special offers, rebates, gifts, and lots of other pocket-friendly finance options have been packaged for visitors and especially those that make purchases at the fair. There will also be free expert advisories on visitors’ vehicles from the brand representatives and other up-to-date information on brands, models, and the industry in general throughout the duration of the Fair.