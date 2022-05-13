.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

RESIDENTS of Ibusa, Oshimili North Local Government Area, Delta State, were thrown into confusion, following the explosion of a tanker loaded with petroleum product after it gutted fire from a Toyota Sienna and Hijet truck which colluded closed to it.

A source told Vanguard that 13 persons involved in the accident, which occurred at the immigration junction, Ibusa along the Asaba – Ogwashi-Uku, expressway as a result of overspeeding, were rescued.

Also Read:

10 feared dead as explosion rocks illegal refinery in Abia

The source who pleaded anonymity said that the tanker, which broke down was under repairs but without warning signs, blaming the accident on the tanker.

The source said: “Firefighters from the state fire service battled tirelessly to put off the fire at night but somehow the fire increased its intensity on Monday morning, causing a heavy gridlock on the road”.

Contacted, the State Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps, Mr Udeme Eshiet, said the three vehicles were consumed in the explosion, adding that the 13 persons in the vehicles were rescued without any injury.

Vanguard News Nigeria