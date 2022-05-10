Wole Olufore, Managing Director, Alpha Mead Facilities and Management Limited

As part of its annual commemoration of the World Facility Management (FM) day, Alpha Mead Group, through its facilities management subsidiary, Alpha Mead Facilities, today announced the 10th FM Roundtable scheduled for Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

The FM Roundtable is an annual thought-leadership and business-to-business policy roundtable conceptualised to encourage knowledge-sharing among C-suite executives and key stakeholders in the facilities management, real estate and healthcare sectors.

Themed “The Role of Facilities Management in Building a Sustainable Africa”, the 2022 edition is geared at formulating actionable strategies to align facilities management practices in Africa with global standards, given the pressing threat of global warming. It also seeks to throw light on the relationship between reliable infrastructure and sustainability.

The Managing Director of Alpha Mead Facilities and Host, Wole Olufore said: “Africa needs to awaken to the very real threats to the planet posed by climate change and other factors. A report by the International Energy Agency posits that Buildings generate nearly 40% of annual global CO2 emissions and as facility managers who primarily deal with buildings, we owe it to ourselves and future generations to be sustainability-driven in our approach. We have, therefore, assembled a lineup of experts across the FM and sustainability fields to develop actionable strategies for the industry.”

Duncan Waddell, the Chairman of the International Standards Organization (ISO) Committee charged with the responsibility for developing global standards for Facilities Management and the Immediate Past Chairman of Global FM will deliver the keynote address at the event. The General Manager of the Lagos State Infrastructure Asset Management Agency, Adenike Adekanbi; President of the Nigerian Chapter of the International Facility Management Association, Segun Adebayo; Eleni Polychroniadou, the Commercial Director of sustainability firm, Sintali Group are also billed to speak at the event.

Commenting on the event, the Group Executive Director of Corporate Services, Dele Aloko stated: “The FM Roundtable is our way of driving thought-leadership in the industry to aid capacity development and enhance public awareness about facilities management. In line with the current global trend, this year’s edition will be hybrid. Over the years, the Roundtable has enjoyed multi-sectoral participation from key corporate decision-makers and entrepreneurs and had participation from and over the years.

Since its inception in 2012, the Roundtable has played host to close to a thousand C-Suite and senior management executives in both Nigeria and Ghana, providing a veritable platform for discussion and strategies among FM service providers, customers and other members of the Real Estate value chain.