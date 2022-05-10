By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos Traffic Radio has commenced its tenth-anniversary celebration with Jumat and Church thanksgiving services to commit the period to God with a pledge not to rest on its oars in delivering timely and excellent services to residents, through advanced technology and innovation.

Speaking at a thanksgiving service, held at the Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa, Ikeja in commemoration of the Station’s 10th Anniversary, with the theme: ‘Celebrating 10 Years of Traffic Reportage – Gaining Momentum For The Future’, the General Manager, Mr. Tayo Akanle, said despite COVID-19 and other challenges the station did not relent in its delivery of accurate and timely updates to motorists.

Akanle, assured residents that “the station will innovate ideas to assist motorists in navigating Lagos Roads and introduce live feeds to give real-time updates across the metropolis via the use of Close Circuit Television, CCTV cameras installed by the state government.

“Providing real-time information will enhance the Station’s performance”, he said.

Commending Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the unending support to the management and staff of Lagos Traffic Radio in delivering its mandate in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda, the General Manager promised to ensure that Traffic Radio remains the traffic reporting radio of choice.

Earlier, the Presiding Chaplain, Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa, Ikeja, Venerable Ezekiel Oluwadare, commended the Management and Staff of the station for helping Lagosians navigate their way across the State.

Also, earlier, Chief Imam of the Lagos State Secretariat Mosque, Imam AbdulRakeeb Adekunle, commended the station on its timely assistance to motorists during the Jumat service to mark the tenth anniversary of Lagos Traffic Radio.

Adekunle, therefore, urged the management and members of staff not to relax in providing relevant and timely information to the motoring public.

Well-wishers and members of staff also expressed gratitude to God for his direction over the years, just as they pledged greater commitment to the delivery of accurate and timely updates to motorists and indeed all Lagos Residents.

The tenth-anniversary celebration will feature a former Governor of Lagos State and current Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN, as Lead Speaker at the Colloquium. He will speak on the theme: ‘Integrated Transport System As a Lifeline for Economic Growth’.

Other events lined up for the anniversary include: A visit to an Orphanage on Tuesday, June 7, 2022; an Advocacy Walk scheduled to hold on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, as well as the Colloquium and Gala/Award Night that will take place on Thursday,16 and Sunday, June 19, 2022 respectively.