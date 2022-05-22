.

Gov. Gboyega Oyeola of Osun, says he is not ready to engage in “fire for fire politics ” as being propagated by some politicians ahead of the forthcoming July 16 governorship election in the state.

Oyetola said that the desperation of some politicians in their campaign to engage in do-or-die politics was not his character, but rather politics is a call to service to him.

The governor said this during an engagement programme with members of the Osun Chapter of Young Farmers Association of Nigeria on Sunday in Osogbo.

He said decency should be the watchword in political space, rather than the use of inciting words that could heat up the polity.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, the governor said that he would rather engage in an issue-based campaign than in a campaign of calumny.

Oyetola said that the continuation of the various development projects he had embarked on since the inception of his administration was the reason for his re-election campaign.

He said it was only those who lacked the basic knowledge of governance that would see the election as a thug of war.

Oyetola, however, said that he was optimistic about winning the election, which he hoped would be free and fair.

Oyetola, who noted that his modest achievements in all sectors of the state would speak for his re-election, said the masses were also behind him.

The governor said as part of his love for the people, the process of enrolling 30,000 vulnerable youths into the Health Insurance Scheme(OHIS) had begun.

He also said that the government had kick-started massive recruitment of youths into Osun Youth Employment Scheme, popularly called (O’YES).

The governor said the recruitment was part of the government’s efforts to maximise the potential embedded in the youths, for them to contribute their quota to the growth and development of the state.

Oyetola also said that the recently flagged off of N 3.2 billion road rehabilitation in Osogbo, Olorunda, Irepodun/Orolu Federal Constituency and Egbedore Local Government Area was part of his pledge to deliver a good road network across the state to unleash socio-economic development.

The governor, who also noted that he had been prioritising workers’ and pensioners’ welfare, said that he ensured they get their salaries and stipends as and when due.

” We ensure payment of gratuity and pensions regularly because we believe that our pensioners deserve to receive their dues after labouring so hard to build our state.

” We will continue to release funds regularly to take care of the current pensions and gratuities and to clear the backlog which we inherited. This is my pact with our senior citizens,” he said.

The governor, therefore, appealed to all registered voters to get their Permanent Voter Cards to support his re-election for the good work to continue.

Oyetola, who commended the young farmers for their involvement in farming, described the youth as the most productive, efficient and energetic segment of the population.

He said his administration had invested tremendously in them as part of efforts to build a virile, sustainable economy and ensure all-round development.

He said his administration had been engaging youths productively as loans ranging from N500,000 to N 2.5 million were facilitated for 4,650 of them and that efforts were on to increase the number of the beneficiaries.

The governor said his administration would continue to encourage young men and women to go into farming and ensure they get government support.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the association, Prince Oyekunle Laide, commended the governor for his achievements in the area of infrastructure, health, education and empowerment.

Oyekunle promised that members of the association would support the governor’s re-election.