Zulum gives casual workers Ramadan palliatives, announces 200% salary increase 

Governor Zulum supervising the distribution.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, on Monday, distributed cash and foodstuff as Ramadan palliatives to casual workers at the Government House, Maiduguri.

The beneficiaries include 168 casual workers at Government House, 68 cleaners and 53 workers (Environmental Vanguards) with the Borno State Environmental Protection Agency (BOSEPA).

Zulum also distributed clothing to the workers and their spouses, urging them to use the opportunity of the Holy Month of Ramadan to pray for the full restoration of peace to all parts of the state .

The governor, who personally supervised the distribution of palliatives to the workers at the Government House, Maiduguri, said the workers deserved to be assisted for their continued commitment to their duties.

“I must say that I’m proud of all of you for the hard work you’re putting in to ensure the cleanliness and effective maintenance of the Government House.

“This is Ramadan and charity begins at home. That’s why I decided to support you with food stuff and some funds to support your selves and family in this holy month,” Zulum said.

Items distributed to the workers include a 50Kg of rice to each worker, 10kg of sugar, 5 litre cooking oil, 2kg of beef, 5 yards of ‘wrapper’ for women and 5 yards of fabrics for men, as well as N20,000 each for all the workers.

Vanguard News