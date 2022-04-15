By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Chairman, Lagos Island Local Government, Prince Adetoyese Olusi, has summoned all market leaders in Ebute-Ero “Gorodom Market” area of the state following report of poor sanitation condition.

Olusi said the measure was in a bid to deliver on his administration’s drive for a cleaner, healthier environment as well enforce the zero tolerance against environmental degradation.

The council boss explained that the summon became necessary after receiving the preliminary report of the sanitation corps.

The meeting, Okusi stressed is to deliberate on the locked up iron built on the drainages in the market, making it almost impossible for sanitation exercises.

The Mayor, Speaking with the sanitation corps in his office, appreciated the work done at the Ebute-Ero Market, and stressed the need for a repeat from time to time.

According to him, “I appreciate the efforts of your team in the desilting of the Ebute-Ero market today.

“As regards the extension on the drainages, I need to see all the leaders controlling the market; because I will leave no stone unturned for a cleaner and safe Lagos Island.”

He continued, “The environmental team, led by the Supervisor for Environment, Audu Atanda, had on Thursday, April 14, 2022, embarked on a general inspection and desilting of Ebute-Ero/ Gorodom market.

“The desilting started from Oke-Arin behind the Modile Palace through Gorodom Market,Ebute Ero and into the Lagos Lagoon.

“The massive wastes evacuated from the drains were plastic packs, pet bottles,ropes,and other items apparently dropped into the sewage by people in the markets.”

Meanwhile, Otun-Iyaloja of Ebute-Ero Market, Sidikat Mayegun-Yekin, and the Iya-Oja Mrs Afinni, expressed gratitude to the Mayor of Lagos Island on the initiative, stating that the marketers appreciated what the administration of Olusi has achieved.

“It is part of the social responsibility of the government to pack the drainages and we are happy and really appreciate what he did today, we have been expecting such and we hope that this won’t be the last,” Maiyegun-Yekin affirmed

In the area of weekly environmental sanitation, they stated that the factions in the market had whittled down the level at which they can emphasize authorities on the marketers, especially those in the other jurisdiction.

Mayegun-Yekin also harped on the need for barricades at different intersections of the market.”the barricades will ensure that the areas where wastes are being poured into the drains will be identified, and it won’t overflow to other sides.

‘The market association are pleased, they are happy because the drainage has been spilling over and affecting them before now and it has been finalling put to rest.”

Atanda appreciated the efforts of the newly selected drain gangs and the drain ducks who came all out to make the exercise a successful one.

He stated that the drain was filled to the brim by the wastes generated and dumped into the drains by the marketers.

Atanda, therefore, stressed the need for them to embark on regular desilting and maintenance of their drainages, especially during this rainy season, to combat flood.

“There are too many extensions which were made to block the walkways and no chance for people to move freely. Aside from the drainage, we still have a lot of work to do in the market in the area of sanitation and a clean environment,” Atanda acknowledged.