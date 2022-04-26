President Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed that Russia will not succeed in its war against Ukraine.

In two months, Russian armed forces had used more than 1,100 rockets, countless aerial bombs and artillery against Ukraine, Zelensky said.

Zelensky said this in his nightly video speech published on Telegram late Monday.

“But they have achieved nothing. And they will achieve nothing.’’

Russian units had not seen a crumb of support in the east of the country, which they had very much counted on, the Ukrainian president added.

In Kherson, Kakhovka, Melitopol, Enerhodar or other cities occupied by Russian troops, people did not bow to the Russian armed forces, Zelensky said. (dpa/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria