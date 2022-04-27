By Ifeanyichukwu Nwannah, Gusau.

The Emirs of Zurmi, Dansadau, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Emir of Dansadau, Alhaji Hussaini Umar ana the district head of Birinin Tsaba Alhaji Suleiman Ibrahim have been impeached by Zamfara State government.

This follows a decision taken at State executive Council meeting chaired by the Acting Governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Hassan Mohammed Nasiha Gusau at the Council chambers of the Government House in Gusau.

The impeachment was revealed to newsmen by the state Commissioner of Information, Alhaji Ibrahim Magaji Dosara immediately after the Council meeting.

According to the commissioner, the council upheld the recommendation of a six man white paper committee set up by the government to review the report of two separate committees earlier set up to investigate the involvement of the three traditional rulers in the activities of banditry in the state.

“The three impeached royal fathers were earlier suspended by the state Government following wide allegations of serious involvement in the act of banditry in the state” he added.

“The findings of the committees also revealed abuse of land act in their domain and the Government ordered the reversal to status quo involving the lands illegally allocated”