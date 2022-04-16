.

By Juliet Ebirim

Haemin Sunim once said, “Being a critic is easy. But if the critic tries to run the operation, he soon understands that nothing is as easy as his criticisms. Criticism without a solution is merely an inflation of the critic’s ego.”

President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter Zahra Buhari-Indimi couldn’t have agreed more, as she has tacitly asked Nigerians to tone down on criticisms if they cannot proffer solutions.

She took to her social media page to state that anybody who criticises someone’s inability to tackle a problem without coming up with a solution is just making noise.

Zahra reshared a post that condemned those who only know how to criticize people, things or systems but never offers solutions.

The post reads ‘’Criticism without offering viable solutions and alternatives for me is just noise’’

