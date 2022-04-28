By David Royal

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, on Thursday shared photos of his first wife, May Edochie on his official Instagram page, calling her his number one and undisputed.

You would recall that Yul took many Nigerians unaware on Wednesday when he announced the birth of his son by Judy Austin, another Nollywood actress who has been a close ally.

May, wife of the star actor, reacted to the post which was made on Yul’s verified Instagram page saying “May God judge you both.”

Well, it appeared that the decision of a second wife did not go down well with May following her comment on Yul’s post.

Many Nigerians on social media have condemned Yul’s action while some have also supported his decision.

Sharing photos of the mother-of-four, Yul Edochie noted that she was his undisputed “number one”.

He wrote, “Number one @mayyuledochie. Undisputed.”

Vanguard News Nigeria