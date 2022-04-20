LAGOS—THE Yoruba One Voice, YOV, has appointed Adedokun Ademiluyi as the new General Secretary, and Olakanye Franklin as the deputy, respectively, of the group.

The Yoruba Diaspora group noted that the move is in line with its agenda of the organisation to re-organise and reposition the group.

YOV, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mrs Omoladun Orolugbagbe said: “In its determination to re-organize and reposition the organization for the actualisation of its agenda and future dream, the National Executive Council, NEC, which is the highest decision-making organ of YOV has appointed Adedokun Ademiluyi as the new General Secretary and Akogun Olakoye Franklin as the deputy.”