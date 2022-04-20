.

Prominent Diaspora Organisation, Yoruba One Voice, YOV, has appointed Prince Adedokun Ademiluyi as the new General Secretary, and Akogun Olakanye Franklin as the deputy respectively of the group.

The Yoruba diaspora organization added that the move is in line with the agenda of the organization to re-organize and reposition the diaspora group, insisting that it is also to expand the scope of the organization and accommodate other like-minded Yoruba sons and daughters across the world.

In a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mrs Omoladun Orolugbagbe, YOV stated further that the appointment into the two positions takes immediate effect.

Orolugbagbe said: “In its determination to re-organize and reposition the organization for the actualisation of its agenda and future dream, the National Executive Council, NEC, which is the highest decision-making organ of Yoruba Diaspora Organisation (YOV) has appointed Prince Adedokun Ademiluyi as the new General Secretary and Akogun Olakoye Franklin as the deputy.”

The decision, according to the YOV spokesperson, is to reposition the organization and further strengthen the group’s capacity to re-invent the dream of the Yoruba race.

Orolugbagbe, however, stated also that the re-organization of the YOV executives was done across all the departments of the coalition.

Prince Ademiluyi is a South African- based Yoruba son, a technocrat with many qualifications, including Business, Real estate, Business Informatics, Education, Project Management a Masters’s degree holder in Engineering (M,eng) and Information Technology.

“Prince Ademiluyi is an organized personality, passionate about the Yoruba cause as well as the well-being of Yoruba people at home and in the diaspora.”

Meanwhile, his deputy, Akogun Franklin, who was the former organising secretary of YOV, is a Malaysian- based Yoruba son, a graduate of Lincoln University College, Malaysia, with a master’s in business administration.

“YOV is committed to the total emancipation of the Yoruba race and our quest for self-determination remains alive and the new appointees are people of integrity and character, thoroughly bred in their various professions and are ready to champion the cause without fear or favour,” she said