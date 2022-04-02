By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Women and youths in Edemosi, Ila Local Government Area of Osun State have given the community’s traditional ruler, Edigbon of Edemosi, Oba Samuel Olaniyan seven days within which to relocate to the town or quit the throne.

They also demanded that the monarch apologise for the embarrassment meted to women of the community and withdraw the suspension letter issued to two of his chiefs in the interest of peace.

A letter addressed to the Osun State Commissioner of Police Olawale Olokode, signed by the community women and youths leader, Fatodun Dupeola and Sunday Awosina respectively, urged the police to impressed it on the monarch to relocate to the town to avert the wrath of the angry Indigenes of the community.

The letter stated that the Indigenes are tired of Oba Olaniyan ruling the community from Ila-Orangun under the guise of insecurity, alleging that the monarch has not slept in the town since he ascended the throne about four years ago.

The letter which was received at the police Commissioner’s office on April 1, reads in part, “This to inform your honorable office that the youths and women of Edemosi kingdom have written a letter of notification to the above named King to demand for the following before the next 7 days

“Oba Samuel Olaniyan was installed as Edemosi king since four years ago but neither passed a night nor sleep at Edemosi Community for a day. We are giving him 7days to relocate to Edemosi and stop ruling us from from Ila-orangun.

“Withdrawal of the suspension letter submitted to High Chief, Abiodun Awojide (Obaala of Edemosi) and chief Aniyikaye Awowale (Akogun of Edemosi)

“Letter of apology to all Edemosi women for the insult and embarrassment meted on them on the 12th March 2022 during the community meeting in the palace. Imposition of taxes and land grabbing all in the name of royalty must be stopped”.

Reacting, the monarch said the palace is not properly secured, hence, his decision not to stay therein, adding that he suspended the affected chiefs because of their involvement in shaddy land deals

“The community had been left behind for donkey years, I met nothing when I became the king. I used N14.5 million to build the palace.

“I employed teachers in the school . I facilitated good road from Igbajo to our community, I also ensure that there is electricity. There is no adequate security in the palace, no perimeter fence and I cannot leave my security to chances, I may be kidnapped.

“Some of the chiefs are going about the community selling peoples lands and some will even sell tress in the forest for wood traders , so the erring chief were suspended”, he added