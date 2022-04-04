Youths drum support for Majemite

Olorogun Fred Majemite

At a mega-party rally in Ughelli, Delta State on Monday, youths drummed support for Olorogun Fred Majemite, insisting that Majemite is the choice of Delta Central youths and equally the first choice from among the governorship aspirants from Urhobo Kingdom

The youths, who danced round Ughelli town to the venue Ughelli Stadium, called on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to be the true democrat and political tactician that he is and allow the Urhobo aspirants a level playing ground.

They insist that if Governor Okowa does not throw his weight behind any of the aspirants and equally does not ask his appointees to support one of the governorship as is being speculated, the youth believe that their choice, which is Barrister Majemite, will carry the day.

The youths further insisted that those politicians who equally told them that they will not contest but are now coming out in the eleventh hour when serious contenders have been going round the state consulting with the youths and party stalwarts, should not play spoiler role for Urhoboland.

According to one of the youths who spoke to journalists under anonymity, “we know our best eleven and we know those who cannot win election for PDP at the general election come 2023.

“For that reason, this is the time to avoid forcing such governorship candidate on us and that is why we are calling on the father of the state, Governor Okowa to tell all those using his name to deceive the elderly people and youths to stop it because the youths have identified with Olorogun Barrister Fred Majemite.

While the youths were drumming support for Fred Majemite, supporters of a prominent decampee from APC to PDP were seen wearing different T-shirts with the inscriptions: “Majemite is the man that can deliver PDP Governorship”, “Na Majemite we know”, “Give us Majemite” among others.

Governor Okowa, speaking at the rally, enjoined all party members to be united and to fight for a common cause ahead of 2023 general elections.

Vanguard News