We regret to announce the demise of one of our founders, a Member of the Board of Trustees and Pillar of our great Party,
Francis Toluleke Akinlotan, who passed away yesterday, Friday 8th April, 2022, at 40 years old.

Francis Akinlotan was a selfless, committed, loyal and
integral Member of the leadership of our Party. He traveled the length and breath of Nigeria in the course of propagating the ideology of our
Great Party: recruiting members, conducting inductions, organizing screenings, primary elections and many others. He was a detribalized Nigerian: an exemplary symbol of One Nigeria.

Francis will be sorely missed by our Party and Nigeria. May his patriotic and selfless soul Rest in Perfect Peace.

