As part of the effort toward creating a drug-free world and strengthening the prevention and treatment of substance abuse in vulnerable communities, Youth Advocate for Change has concluded plans to stage its Agobyi-Ketu Film Screening for youths holding on April 6 at Yesville School, Agboyi-Ketu, Lagos.

Tagged “INSIDE JAY”, the short film on drug addiction and recovery is aimed at creating an opportunity and a safe place for youths to talk about youth addiction and recovery issues in Agboyi-Ketu community.

In a statement issued by its Team Leader, Adeola Ogunlade, YAFC said that drug abuse had continued to be the major risk behavior among youths and adolescents, with physical and mental health complications.

They said a carefully planned mass media campaigns can reduce substance abuse by countering false perceptions about drugs among young people.

Adeola cited a survey conducted by Nigeria’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Center for Research and Information on Substance Abuse.

The survey noted that over the past year alone, the highest levels of drug use were recorded among people aged between 25 to 39, with cannabis being the most widely used drugs.

He stated further that programme will feature counseling, mentorship, and experience sharing with experts which are all geared toward helping young people to appreciate the benefits of adopting a drug-free and healthy lifestyle and provide them with the necessary skills to be able to resist pressures to take drugs.

