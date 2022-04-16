Former Director-General of PDP Governors forum and Director-General of Saraki Campaign Council, Earl Osaro Onaiwu has on Saturday hailed the Executive Governor of Edo State, His Excellency Dr. Godwin Obaseki on his achievements thus far in the State.

Onaiwu, while addressing the press, said that Obaseki has transformed Edo State into a State that is nothing short of an epitome of glory and transformation with landmark projects.

He stated that “Governor Obaseki is a visionary leader that is setting Edo state on the path of development and self-sufficiency to help the State compete in the global community in terms of developed States in Nigeria and in the world at large.

“The start-up programmes for SMEs in Edo State is yet unrivaled in Nigeria. The world must come and see what Governor Godwin Obaseki is doing here in Edo State.

“Governor Godwin Obaseki is utilising the little resources available to Edo State to do more for Edo State than what even Mr President can’t do for Nigeria with all the abundance of resources available to the country.

“If you ask of transformation, Edo State under Governor Godwin Obaseki is the answer you get. Governor Godwin Obaseki is giving us the Edo State of our dreams and that is why even the opposition in Edo State is quiet and rather taking lessons on governance, as the good works of Obaseki are too obvious across the State, hence the opposition have abandoned their work as opposition and have since even become partners in transformation as never have we seen the kind of good works we are seeing in Edo State today under Governor Godwin Obaseki,” Earl Onaiwu said.

The DG Saraki Campaign Council also noted the unique attribute of Governor Obaseki that has distinguished him from his counterparts, adding that the digital governor knows how best to separate governance from politics.

“The digital governor of Edo state knows when to play politics and when to focus on his job as Governor, as providing good governance is the sole aim of being in Government in the first place,” Earl Onaiwu further said.

He urged Obaseki not to be distracted by his “political foes”.

Onaiwu charged the good people of Edo State, especially fellow party members to focus on the gains of the Obaseki-led Government for Edo State. He said he is sure that the Governor will satisfy all interests in due time.