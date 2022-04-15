By Benjamin Njoku

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has said that D’banj’s biggest mistake in life was parting ways with his former business partner, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy.

D’banj and Don Jazzy co-founded the now-defunct record label Mo’ Hits Records in 2004. The superstars announced their breakup in 2012, citing artistic differences. Following the ugly development, Don Jazzy set up Mavin Records in May of the same year.

However, in an Instagram post, the controversial actor has blamed D’banj’s dwindling music career on his break-up with Don Jazzy.

According to him, D’banj ignored all warnings not to part ways with Don Jazzy because of the money he was making then.

He noted that for the music superstars to dream of winning a Grammy, there’s a need for them to come together again.

He wrote: “Walahi you guys owe Nigerians an apology for the #good music you have refused to give them again. Why do you think even #Kanye and Snoop allegedly wept bitterly when they heard that you guys have parted ways because of an alleged sharing profit formula.”

“You guys shaped the country’s entertainment industry with the magic you created with your music. You took Nigerian music to a #global level.”

“Genevieve allegedly begged #D’banj not to part ways with Don Jazzy, but I guess the billions he was making then made him not see the road. Everyone knows that it was hunger that made Peter and Paul come together again. Maybe, it’s #Garri Ijebu that will unite these two music legends. If you want to smell Grammy, come together again.”

Vanguard News Nigeria