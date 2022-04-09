By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

GOVERNOR Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has sworn in 20 Commissioners confirmed last week by the state House of Assembly, charging them that they must provide service to the people.

The Commissioners were sworn-in at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House, Awka without the usual fanfare.

The Commissioners with the portfolios include, Mr. Ifeatu Onejeme-Finance, Professor Offornze Amaucheazi-Lands, Mr. Ifeanyi Okoma-Works and Infrastructure, Miss Chiamaka Nnake-Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Afam Obidike- Health, Mr. Patrick Agha Mba- Youth Development, Mrs Ifeyinwa Obinabo-Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr. Obinna Ngonadi-Commerce and Industry, Mr. Julius Chukwuemeka-Power and Water Resources, Professor Ngozi Chuma Udeh- Education, Mr. Paul Nwosu -Information.

Others are, Dr. Foster Ihejiofor-Agriculture, Mrs Patricia Igwebuike-Transport, Mr. Felix Odimegwu-Environment, Hon. Paulinus Onyeka-Housing, Mr. Anthony Ifeanya- Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Mr. Donatus Onyenji-Culture/Tourism and Entertainment, Honourable Tony Nwabunwanne-Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Mrs. Silvia Ifemeje- Justice and Attorney General and Mr. Chikodi Anara-Homeland Affairs.

Rtd. AVM, Ben Chiobi was also sworn-in as Special Adviser on Security.

The governor informed the new Commissioners that their appointment was a call to serve and not to celebrate.

He said: “ While I say congratulations to you, I also say commiserations. You have offered to serve Anambra, and you must provide service.

“The challenges are enormous, and that is why you have also offered to serve. During my campaign, I told everyone that the work put in to get to the office is just five percent, while 95 percent of the work comes after swearing in, and you must bear that in mind.

“I charge you to read the oath of office and oath of allegiance very carefully and follow them.

“Where people see it as celebration, you must see it as work. Your eyes must be on the ball always. Always think of how will your ministry, how will Anambra be better. If I were you, I will like to write down how will I like to be remembered after serving as commissioner.”

“As your chief servant, I have to tell you that I will be very demanding. I have to apologize ahead of time because I will be very demanding and once we fix a meeting for nine, you must all be seated before nine, and that is the culture we want to maintain.

“The Soludo solution which was our slogan during campaign is not just a promise, but you must all work to make it a reality, to create and build that livable Anambra State which we promised.

“I am happy that you went to your screening knowing fully which ministry you are going to head.

“In the past, you go for screening without knowing which ministry you will lead, and latter they start thinking of which ministry to send you to, whether to send you to lucrative ministry or to send you to another.

“But here, all of you were selected fit for your offices. You were selected, knowing your competence in a particular field, and you must deliver”.