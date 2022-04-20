By Nnamdi Ojiego

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, aspirant in Ogun State, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, has described the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, government led by Governor Dapo Abiodun, as lacking in knowledge and capacity to govern a modern state.

Adebutu, in a statement by his Campaign Media Director, Mr. Afolabi Orekoya, while reacting to a report credited to the Special Adviser on Political Affairs to Ogun State Governor, Hon. Adebiyi Adeleye, in which he (Adeleye) was said to have verbally attacked the PDP aspirant, asked Abiodun to seek help and stop wasting state’s resources and collective patrimony.

The statement questioned the rationale behind the state government’s use of generator sets to power street lights on a 42 kilometer road when there were many other cost-effective options that would not require wastage of public funds on periodic purchase of diesel.

It however, counselled the governor to learn from a multi-billion naira farm and processing plant owned by Adebutu in Iperu sitting on a radius of 12.3 km land mass with thousands of street lights and other industrial lights well powered with renewable energy and modern technologies.

“This government lacks knowledge on how to get things done with renewable energy and new technologies and should seek help and stop wasting state’s resources and our collective patrimony. It is so sad that in this present age and time, the state government could not see more viable options that are better and cost-effective to provide power for street lights than the resort to generating sets? Is this act not truly that of “Apa” and a deliberate attempt to embezzle public funds?

“With Adebiyi’s shameless justification, so who supplies the diesel for the generating sets and what is the budget for the purchase of diesel in a month? If truly (which is doubtful) it is part of the plan to later move the power source to IPP, what becomes of the 20 Mikano generating sets? Would they have been shared as part of severance packages amongst Mr Governor’s men or subjected to arranged vandalism? Also, what is the planned alternative source of power if, in the near future, the IPP failed?”, the statement queried.

Continuing, the statement noted that “there are various industries on that corridor that the government could have also approached for power with mutual agreements and understanding. But for the opportunity to steal, they went for generating sets. It is disheartening that our dear state is currently experiencing this high level of backwardness with public officials lacking in proper and constructive explanation on issues of governance.

“We are not surprised though that this is what we get at all times when there are critical issues bordering on bad governance and maladministration of the present APC government because one cannot expect less from a crop of unprepared people who, by mere accident, found themselves in the corridors of power. Those who lack adequate education, experience and exposure on how government is run cannot positively take advantage of the opportunity they have. It is also very unfortunate that Mr. Governor does not have any credible character that can defend the atrocities and failures of his government.

“As well educated citizens that are focused on delivering our dear people from the shackles of APC in Ogun State, we are not interested in joining issues with people of questionable character. Rather, we are interested in asking questions and seeking answers towards freeing the masses from the contraption of a supposed government”.