You keep embarrassing your parents and RCCG, Nigerians tackle Pastor Adeboye's son, Leke

By David Royal

Nigerians have condemned comments allegedly made by Leke Adeboye, the last son and Senior Personal Assistant of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Leke, according to TheCable had on Sunday slammed some RCCG pastors for preaching after his father had given the sermon of the day.

In some branches of RCCG all over Nigeria, after the Thanksgiving service, Parish pastors sometimes share their own messages after the Daddy G.O has delivered his sermon which is normally live-streamed across the branches all over the world.



As it is a norm in RCCG, Daddy G.O’s sermon is expected to be the only sermon for that Sunday as all pastors were expected to connect to the National Headquarters where the General Overseer would deliver his.

Leke who was said not to be pleased to hear that some pastors went ahead to preach to their congregations after his father’s sermon frowned at such pastors, describing them as goats.



A screenshot of the post trending on social media read “Why would you go and preach another sermon after Daddy GO had just finished speaking and preaching? You are not a son, you are a goat sir. Next Thanksgiving service, just do altar call, then Thanksgiving,” he wrote.

Reacting to Leke’s post, a follower on Instagram and member of RCCG @rosedek2021 commented “Maybe you will push RCCG members to do the unthinkable, strike. Your name-calling of pastors and other antecedents show that you are naturally arrogant, since your father isn’t you are the goat. You do not deserve the office you hold. I’m looking forward to your resignation. You continue to embarrass your parents and RCCG, for how long will people do damage control on your behalf. I’m a member of RCCG and if others wouldn’t tell you some of us would, we’re fed up of you.”

@joyfulpeak “As a member of RCCG, I have to say you keep embarrassing the church. My older brother that attends another ministry was the person that drew my attention to your ill advised social media clout chasing.”

@sad2unez “This is What happens when the Son of the Anointed thinks he too is Anointed and can make utterances. I expected you to step down, make a visual apology to the pastors you just labeled goats. But no you think because you are the Son of one of the greatest pastors in the world you can talk anyhow (Remember the Sons of Eli.) You should go and learn from Oyedepo’s Children”

@Chukwueloka_EE, “The question is whether the sermon they preached is good or bad, as your Daddy doesn’t own any sermon. Every good preaching is God’s. Meanwhile, calling them goats is not right. This is how some founders will die: boom power tussle, property dragging etc will ensue.”

@CODE_61329, “This is quite disgusting of him to bring the internal ramblings/politics to the media! He should be ready for the storm he brewed! Common sense should have told him to use the organization’s official channels and mind his language! Abuse of office everywhere!

@ollynetworker, “#rccg should suspend Leke Adeboye for calling ordained pastors #GOAT. What a gut.”

@OkeAkinola, “The goat in this context is to describe erring children who don’t listen to fathers. A sheep is tender and easy to lead, a goat strays away at every slight opportunity.”

@CeciliaOkoroma, “This is simply not too nice a statement from ‘man of God’ and in particular, son of GO RCCG.”

@Joanna8214, “That’s very rude of you, Leke Adeboye! You are the goat here.”

@TomisinAmokeoja, “Two wrongs don’t make a right, Leke Adeboye calling pastors goat was way overboard. Really leaves much to be desired. Always been controversial though. I wonder how he would have reacted if he was the G.O.”

@influentialayyo, “Why is Leke Adeboye like this? He is always scandalous. Why will a Christian call the image of God a goat?”

@McRoi16, “It’s rather unfortunate that he abused the privilege of being the G.O.’s son. Well I expect that his father will call him to order.”

