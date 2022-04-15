Boss Mustapha

By Emmanuel Elebeke



As the world prepares to key into the emerging 4th Industrial revolution, the Federal government has charged the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) to chart new ways forward for Nigeria in the current drive by the administration to industrialize the country. This is even as it tasks entrepreneurs and investors to adopt the agency’ research and development findings and convert them into finished products and services.



The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, handed down the charge at a recent function organized for the management of NASENI in Abuja.



The event was aimed at repositioning the agency to take leading roles as the agency of Federal Government charged with the responsibilities of providing capital goods, equipment, machines and process technologies needed for industrial revolution of Nigeria.



He reminded the participants that a lot was been expected by Nigerian masses, entrepreneurs, industries, SMEs and the Federal Government for the agency to lead Nigeria on the paths of industrialization.



The SGF used the occasion to assure management and staff of NASENI of the federal government ‘s continued supports, as it had always demonstrated, to NASENI in developing new technologies, machines and products to promote diversification of the Nigeria economy.



Mustapha told the agency that all eyes of stakeholders in Nigeria’s growth and development efforts are on NASENI to chart new ways forward in the current drive by the administration to industrialize the country.



Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari recently approved the allocation of one (1) percent federal revenue dedicated to fund R&Ds activities of NASENI amongst other enabling provisions.

The agency is the only purpose-built agency of the Federal Government by law to carry out Research & Development (R&Ds) works and activities including reverse engineering in the areas of capital goods production, technologies, manufacturing of machines and equipment needed to run factories and industries in Nigeria aimed at making the country become self-reliant.



The SGF who was keynote speaker at the event, and representative of the Federal Government, charged NASENI to lead Nigeria in the popularization of home-initiated and home-sustained industrial goods, machines, technologies, equipment and reverse engineering of key processes to achieve sustainable economic recovery of Nigeria.



“A home initiated industrialization is not only key to achieving a sustainable economic recovery for Nigeria but also it is the secret of the Asian Tigers, the magic of Europe and the culture of the Americans,” he emphasized.



He added that the theme of the retreat: “NASENI,: The Vehicle for Nigeria’s industrialization” resonated with the Federal Government’s efforts towards positioning Nigerians to benefit from the fourth industrial revolution and to give assurance to the global community that “our nation is moving steadily toward providing industrial leadership for the African continent which the world eagerly awaits”



The SGF directed that discussions by participants in the retreat must further strengthen President Buhari’s agenda and developmental goals, whose priority areas included good governance, building a thriving and sustainable economy; enhancing social inclusion, reducing poverty; enlarging agricultural output for food security and export, attaining energy sufficiency in power and petroleum products, as well as expanding access to quality education, affordable healthcare and productivity of Nigerians.



In his welcome address, the Executive Vice Chairman of NASENI, Prof. Mohammed Haruna said that President Muhammadu Buhari had directed full implementation of all statutory provisions of the establishment act of NASENI in line with global best practices for the agency to compete favourably and deliver on its mandate of providing enabling environment for home initiated and home sustained industrialization of Nigeria.



He noted that the mandate of the agency was in the areas of capital goods research and development, adding that NASENI was established in the model and fashion of similar agencies in Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil, Japan and Thailand.



“These countries operate knowledge-based economies and as such, their sources of foreign exchange include advanced technologies such as passengers and military aircrafts; autonomous vehicles; conventional and renewable energy products, etc. NASENI is now being equipped to be at the forefront of leading Nigeria to the League of industrialized nations and hence the timely constitution and this orientation for members of Technical Board of Directors” he said.



A communique issued at the end of the 3-Day retreat was aimed at jump-starting the industrialization vehicle of a new Nigeria industrial economy.



Hence, participants resolved that NASENI, going forward should enhance its visibility and participation in the global market and as well chart a new path for the Nation’s industrialization reforms; it must prioritize its need-oriented products such as electric vehicles, microchips, solar cells among other Research and Development (R&D) Products.



Also, the agency should Promote R&Ds through home grown technologies to boost confidence in made-in-Nigeria products and discourage importation of similar goods, even as it is pertinent that it collaborates in the areas of innovation, production and technology transfer to SME’s through Private Public Partnership (PPP).



Participants at the retreat included Forty five (45) technical board members and their chairmen in the nine (9) R&D institutes known as industrial development complexes of NASENI through which the Agency carries out its operations and mandate.

Others included: the Executive Vice Chairman of NASENI, Prof. Mohammed Haruna, Five (5) Coordinating Directors in the NASENI headquarters, Project Managers of eleven (11) NASENI emerging development Institutes and other management staff of the Agency.

