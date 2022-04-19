Students from Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State in different tertiary institutions under aegis of Owo Local Government Area Students’ Union (OLGASU), have passed a vote-of-no-confidence on a member of House of Representatives from Owo/Ose federal constituency, for allegedly failing in his responsibilities and promises made to the constituents, particularly the students.

The students alleged that the lawmaker promised to donate a bus to the Union and print 20,000 copies of notebooks that would be distributed to primary and secondary school students in the constituency, but to date, the promises were yet to be kept.

The students, in a statement jointly signed by their National President and Secretary, Ojigbo Adewunmi and Emmanuel Amos, respectively alleged that the federal lawmaker deceived them and that they were not satisfied with his conduct.

The statement reads: “”After about two weeks and we didn’t hear from him, neither did he pick our calls anymore, we started to go through his aides so as to access him. Few days ago, we were informed by his aides to send a soft copy of the designs for the notebooks or get a publisher for the printing job, which we did.

“But it is so sardonic and pathetic to report to the public, that our Rep has refused to pay the money since then. He has refused to pick up our calls, neither did he reply the text messages we sent to his mobile line.

“It is so saddening that, the he has decided to play politics instead of governance, at the detriments of his constituents. He has shown his lack of capacity to bring developments to the students and lackadaisical attitudes towards every activity of the union.

The students, therefore, passed a vote of no-confidence on the lawmaker, saying “After all being said, the National Leadership of the union hereby passes a vote of no confidence on our Rep, and declares him a persona non grata within the students’ community of Owo Local Government.