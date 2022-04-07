…calls for thorough investigation

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA-FOLLOWING deteriorating state of security across the country, Yiaga Africa, Thursday, condemned the attack on the Executive Director, Human, and Environmental Development, HEDA, Olanrewaju Suraju, by unknown gunmen.

This was contained in a statement signed by Executive Director, Samson Itodo, where the organization expressed dismay over the way and manner Suraju and his wife were treated.

The statement reads in part, “Yiaga Africa condemns attack on Olanrewaju Suraju, Executive Director, Human, and Environmental Development Agenda.

“Yiaga Africa has received with dismay the news of the attack on Mr. Olanrewaju Suraju, the Executive Director of Human and Environmental Development Agenda, and his wife at their home in Lagos.

“The attack by unknown gunmen who broke into their home and subjected Mr Suraju and his wife to brutal and humiliating treatment, including verbal abuse and physical treatment, in the presence of their children stands condemnable by us and all well-meaning Nigerians.

The statement also queried that, “This criminal attack which also bears the tell-tale signs of being targeted and politically-motivated considering how only Suraju’s house was attacked in an estate of over 200 houses, and based on comments by the attackers, sends an ominous message to civil society and anti-corruption campaigners that demands for accountability will be resisted by desperate public officials, and by force, if necessary.”

However, the statement called for a thorough investigation into the attack, “This is why we call on the Nigeria Police Force to, without any hesitation, commence an exhaustive and impartial investigation into the attack and bring the criminals to book.

“We also call on the Nigeria Police Force to guarantee the physical safety and psychological integrity of members of the Suraju family as well as members of staff of HEDA.

“Finally, we stand in solidarity with Mr. Olanrewaju Suraju and HEDA in their campaign against corruption and for public sector accountability. We will continue to work with and support HEDA in this noble quest for a better and corrupt-free Nigeria.”