Idowu Oluwaseun Oluwaferanmi Adeyemi, popularly known as Yhemolee, is an influential Nigerian actor, comedian, Nightlife Connoisseur, content creator, and businessman.

In a subsequent discussion, he guided us all through his trajectory to success, which was pretty packed with orations.

Yhemolee is an actor, event host, nightlife enthusiast, and content creator who studied at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).

He stated that he has long-standing energy and enthusiasm for acting, which he expressed in the soon-to-be-released movie blockbuster “Gangs of Lagos,” in which he played Muri Toronto together with Nollywood constellations such as Adesua Etomi- Wellington, Tobi Bakre, and others.

Yhemolee, on the other hand, is also known as Olowo Eko and is most reputed for his previous identity, Uncle Margaret, who adorns a variety of hair smocks, the most notable of which is his style of irony.

Yhemolee’s breakthrough started shortly before the stoppage, when, like any other social media enthusiast wanting to gain a fanbase, he developed content from his apartment, wearing his headdress and staying “under the duvet.”

He had a habit of rambling about almost anything at least usually once a day, and he tried hard to still punctuate his outbursts with a startling remark.

He progressed to yelling from his car and shuffling around his cars and his house became a habit. Following that, Yhemolee remarked that producing a film required two months of his commitment, however, music is a flexible job for him because he enjoys music.

But, while Yhemolee considers himself as being open to new options, music has always been a part of him.