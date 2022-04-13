Yemi Ogunbiyi presents memoirs: ‘The Road Never Forgets’

Dr. Yemi Ogunbiyi will present his memoirs — The Road Never Forgets — tomorrow, Thursday, April 14, at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event is part of his 75th birthday celebration, which started today with a Holy Communion Thanksgiving Service in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The public presentation will be presided over by Aremo Olusegun Osoba, former Governor of Ogun State, while Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will deliver the keynote address at the occasion.

Chief Emeka Anyaoku will be the guest of honour.

In a statement by Dr. Ogunbiyi, the entire proceeds from the public presentation of “The Road Never Forgets” will go to fund the Yemi Ogunbiyi Anglican Schools (YOAS) in Sagamu.

YOAS was founded and named after Dr. Yemi Ogunbiyi by the Remo Diocese of the Anglican Church in 2013, in recognition of the money raised during the 2012 Synod of the church sponsored by the author.

Born in Kano on April 13, 1947, to a father from Ogun State, Dr. Ogunbiyi is a journalist, scholar, public relations and advertising guru, and publisher.

Ogunbiyi, the former Managing Director of Daily Times, has Bachelor’s degree in English, University Ibadan, 1971; Master’s of Arts and Doctor of Philosophy in Dramatic Literature, New York University, 1976.

He was Senior Lecturer at Obafemi Awolowo University, Oyo (1977-1981); Managing Director, Guardian Books Ltd., Lagos (1986-1989), among many other positions. He is listed as a noteworthy journalist by Marquis Who’s Who.