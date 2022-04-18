By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The struggle for the control of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Zamfara State may have reached its climax, as two stalwarts of the party, former governor, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, and Senator Kabiru Marafa, yesterday, defected to Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Speaking after a PDP stakeholders’ meeting in Gusau, the state capital, chairman of PDP in the state, Col. Bala Mande (retd), said they had sat down and finalised the issue of the defection of Yari and Marafa to the PDP.

He said: “We have reached an agreement to work for the development of the party. We have all agreed to work for the development of the party and the PDP in the state has welcomed them to its fold.

‘’We will ensure justice and fairness to all members, even after we have won elections in 2023.

“The date for their grand reception to our party will be announced later but we are going to implement all the agreements reached during the stakeholders meeting.”

Confirming the development, Publicity Secretary of Yari’s faction of the APC, Ibrahim Magaji, told journalists: “It is true, we are moving to opposition PDP, and this is all I can say for now.”

It would be recalled that Yari and Mafara were neck deep in the struggle for the control of APC in Zamfara State after Governor Bello Matawalle joined the party in 2021.