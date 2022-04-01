For Yakub Sodiq Opeyemi also famous as Yakiss, making music alone does not seem to be his only passion as he appears to be concerned about using his voice and platform to raise awareness for the girl-child.

Yakiss who is touted to be one of the most talked about afro beat rising stars hinted that while he loves to give people music, he equally wants to share his time, resources with young girls who are constantly being subjected to abuses and all forms of violence.

According to the Kolobi crooner, he has been engaged in a number of humanitarian services through his platform, one that caters for the needy and those whose means of livelihood may have bee threatened because of certain challenges.

Speaking about how he wants to keep impacting lives outside music, Yakiss also disclosed that he and his team will continue to advocate a better life for the girl-child, especially those whose lives are always being threatened by anti-social vices among othe related health issues.

“This is one of the ways we can touch the lives of the people outside our core music calling. Reaching out to the people and showing them love to women through different means of humanitarian services and sharing love should remind us all that we are not better than them but we are lucky to be in a better place,” he added.