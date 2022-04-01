By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

A stakeholder of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kogi State, Dr. Abdullahi Ozomata has said that there is no better time than now, as Governor Yahaya Bello declared his presidential ambition in Abuja today.

Dr. Ozomata who stated this on Saturday while speaking with newsmen in Lokoja described Bello as the hope of a new and prosperous Nigeria.

Ozomata who is also an aspirant in the All Progressive Congress (APC) seeking to represent Okene/Ogori Magongo Federal Constituency, said Nigerians deserve a President like Governor Bello based on his developmental strides in the State.

“Governor Bello is not just a young leader with experience but dynamic, straight forward and a goal getter which are the qualities the next Nigerian President must possess.”

He pointed out that Kogi State is regarded as the safest in Nigeria despite sharing boundaries with about ten states; a development he linked to the security architecture put in place by the Governor.

The House of Representatives Aspirant stated that all sectors of the State have been transformed with every senatorial district benefitting from the legacy project of the Governor.

He expressed hope and belief that Governor Bello will transform Nigeria if given the mandate to serve by replicating his feat at the national level.

“Nigerians have always desired to be led by youths especially the seat of the President which makes Governor Bello fit in perfectly.

“Governor Bello has demonstrated capacity through the inclusion of productive youths and women in his government which makes him stand out and also endeared him to many,” he said.

Also the Chairman, Central Working Committee of Dr. Abdullahi Sanni Ozomata Campaign Team, Alhaji Abdulrahman Obini commended Governor Bello for yielding to the call of Nigerians to contest for the seat of the President.

Alhaji Abdulrahman also said there is no better time than now, describing the Governor as the hope of a new and prosperous Nigeria.

He expressed optimism that Governor Bello will transform the country within the shortest possible time if Nigerians give him their support.