While speaking with Arise TV earlier today, the Federal House of Representative Aspirant for Ibaji/Idah/Igalamela/Ofu disclosed that the Kogi Governor has destiny on his side and will emerge the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Nigeria is currently having security challenges and Governor Yahaya Bello is the right person to fix the problem”, Alhaji Musa added.

While talking about his ambition to represent the good people of Ibaji/Idah/Igalamela/Ofu, he mentioned that his plan is to make the constituency economical vibrant by pushing for a bill to establish a mega cashew factory in Ofu and spring growth in all local communities in his constituency, move for bills and motions that will benefit every Nigerian.

He was interviewed by Veteran journalist, summer sambo for Arise TV.