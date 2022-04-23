With a net worth of $300m, Xolane Ndhlovu, South Africa’s rising business icon, found his way into the global Top 50 Crypto Rich List where he was ranked 40th.



The only African on the illustrious list, he joined other millionaires and billionaires who made fortunes from cryptocurrencies and the blockchain technology, such as Satoshi Nakamoto, Sam Bankman-Fried, Brian Armstrong, Chris Larsen, Joseph Lubin and Changpeng Zhao.



On the list also were the likes of Etherum co-founder, Anthony Di Lorio, Digital Currency Group (DCG) founder and CEO Barry Silbert and Micree Zhan, co-founder of Chinese crypto mining giant Bitmain Technologies.

Xolane Ndhlovu’s crypto fortunes comes majorly from his investments in Binance (BNB) which dated to 2017. With a R6 billion net worth, he is also known as a leading investor in fintechs and unicorns on the continent including in such startups as Bolt and Polkadot, and his trans-Africa digital-only bank, DafriBank Digital LTD, which in the last quarter of 2021 offered digital shares worth $2.8 billion.



Aside from being one of the leading canvassers of the legality of cryptocurrency on the continent by providing bitcoin education through Crypto Mag, an independent operating subsidiary of his UMEH Media Group, he is also the biggest sponsor of forums that encourage conversations about cryptos such as the Blockchain Africa Conference.

Xolane Ndhlovu’s effort at popularising cryptos also include his consistent gifts of sum of money (which can be claimed in cryptocurrency) to his social media followers and customers of DafriBank Digital LTD.



On a number of occasions too, the DafriBank Digital LTD chairman is known to have advised African government and entrepreneurs to embrace the crypto currency system.

It came, therefore, as no surprise that his name appeared in the November 2021 Top 50 Crypto Rich List.