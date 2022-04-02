By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-A wrestling champion,Dr Osita Offor,has applauded the Attorney General of the Federation,AGF, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN,over his conferment with a Doctorate Degree (Honorary Causa) in Law.

Recall that the Nasarawa State University,Keffi,had conferred the honour to the nation’s chief law officer for ”Outstanding Service To the Legal Profession’’.

The World Heavyweight Wrestling Champion, said the conferment of the award on Malami was an honour well deserved as açcording to him, the minister had put in so much in the service of his country.

The minister was listed as one of the recipents of the award for his “enormous contribution’:,

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Suleiman Muhammad, also said that award was based on the recommendation of the Senate and approval of the University’s Council.

Offor, aka Ultimate Commander, said the award was a testament to Malami’s patriotism in the discharge of his duties as the chief law officer of the country.

According to him, Malami has made so many contributions to the development of the country that he deserves to be honoured and encouraged by all Nigerians.

He urged the minister to continue with the good works he was doing as there was always rewards for good deeds.

Offor thanked the university for recognising great strides with the award on Malami.