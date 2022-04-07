By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As Nigerians daily suffer gruesome killings with no solution in sight, an international rights organization, Global Rights Nigeria under the auspices of Nigeria Mourns, Thursday, called on the Buhari-led administration to act swiftly to end the carnage.

The Country Director, Global Rights Nigeria, Abiodun Baiyewu, described the attitude towards killings in the country as ‘if it’s them and not me I am not concerned’.

Baiyewu recalling the bloody attack by terrorists on the Abuja-Kaduna train, said human lives have been reduced to numbers, which Nigerians and government have become numb to the dangerous trend.

She said: “Every single day, the numbers increase, there is an incident involving the loss of life in every region of the country.

“From banditry to farmer-herder crisis, to secessionist agitations, the list is almost endless.

“Nigerians are tired, yet we cannot be so tired as to stop speaking and clamoring for the truly peaceful and secure nation we need. The most recent incident being the Kaduna-Abuja Train attacks.

“The abnormal has become normal in Nigeria in terms of security, we have reduced human lives to numbers and so we are becoming numb to these daily occurrences.

“Lives are being lost and it could be any of us at any moment. We call on everyone to stop the “if it’s them and not me I am not concerned” attitude. Nigeria is happening to every one of us, everyday.”

However, she called on Nigerians to join the campaign by putting faces and names to Nigerians killed.

She added that every Friday is declared ‘Black Friday’, where those campaigning against the killings wear black or green to press home their demand to stop the killings.

“Join our campaign as we start to put faces and names to victims, because they are not just numbers. As an individual, small business, organization, join us as we start to wear BLACK OR GREEN on FRIDAYS to remind ourselves and the government that all is not well. Together, let us make a difference”, she added.

