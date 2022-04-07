By Moses Nosike

The race for top quality achievement award has begun as World Quality Alliance announced the date for the continental awards. The Award ceremony is scheduled to hold at the Banquet Hall of Sheraton Hotel & Tower, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria on 14th April, 2022.

The African Quality Achievement Awards is an annual event initiated at celebrating leadership innovation and creativity in quality management in Africa.

According to the Executive Director of World Quality Alliance Mrs. Favour Esorougwe, “The Award is aimed at identifying, recognizing and rewarding companies, personalities and products that apply quality culture and quality management best practices to the analysis, planning and Implementation and control of policies designed to achieve corporate objective in both profit and non-profit making organization in Africa.”

Mrs. Esorougwe further revealed that top companies in Africa are ready to be rewarded for adhering to quality standard.

The organisers stated that while this current award will be held in Nigeria, subsequent ones could be held in other African countries such as South Africa, Ghana and Egypt etc.

Also, as part of the event we have the African Quality Congress 2022 is sets to be an informative and inspiring day of new idea, stimulating debate and renowned speakers, dedicated to driving forward the quality agenda, the congress will be providing delegates with greater understanding of how operational effectiveness and efficiency to vital organizational success.

The conference is aimed at anyone looking to improve their organizational performance and networking opportunities.

AQC Exhibition 2022 is a professional trade shows that Focuses on quality products and services in all organization.

The event is initiated by African Quality Institute in collaboration with World Quality Alliance A Global Quality Organization Consultant with the support of Chartered Quality Institute (U.K) and Pan African Quality Organization.