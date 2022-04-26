Every 25th April has been set aside by Africa Union and World Health Organization to commemorate World Malaria Day, an age long scourge that causes over 400 thousands deaths in Africa annually.

On this Basis, the Chairman of Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation and initiator of Malaria Eradication Project in Africa, Prince Ned Nwoko yesterday held a Media Chat with Press men to commemorate World Malaria Day 2022.

He centered his address on the theme for this year from the Roll Back Malaria Partnership thus; Advance Equity, Build Resilience, End Malaria. The slogan for this year as adopted by the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) is ‘Every Effort Counts’. On the strength of this, Prince Ned reiterated the utmost commitment of his foundation in the fight for a Malaria Free Nigeria and Africa.

Addressing newsmen, he emphasized on the economic benefits of adopting Sanitation and Waste Management as an intervention for Malaria Eradication.

According to a statement released by One of his Media Aides Adeniyi Moses ifetayo, He said “Aside sanitation as a means to end malaria in Nigeria, with a proper waste management system and recycling plants in each senatorial district of Nigeria, we could generate enough electricity to power Nigeria through the waste to power plants”.

In addition to sanitation, his foundation is also proposing fumigation and aerial spraying of the length and breath of the country with an environmental friendly chemical.

Prince Ned also emphasized on the collaborative efforts of his foundation and vaccine development partners in US for advanced clinical trials that will lead to a much more effective malaria vaccine with high efficacy.

The Philanthropist and Antarctica explorer, Hon. Ned believes that if a Malaria Agency established by an Act of the National Assembly is set up, it will ensure a sustainable eradication of malaria in Nigeria.

Finally, Prince Ned called on all and sundry particularly the media to play active role in communicating the right information to those in powers to adopt effective models to end malaria in Nigeria. Ned was in company of his wife Regina Daniels Nwoko who is also a Global Ambassador to Ned Nwoko Malaria Eradication project, as well as the National Coordinator and Malariologist Mr Chukwuebuka Anyaduba