LAGOS—IN commemoration of the 2022 World Malaria Day, the Children Emergency Relief Foundation, CERF, in conjunction with Fidson HealthCare Plc., Monday, organised a medical outreach in the Shomolu Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The outreach was held at the Akinwunmi Ambode Primary Health Centre in Shomolu.

Some of the free tests conducted on the residents include Malaria Rapid, HIV, Covid-19, blood sugar, blood pressure, and body temperature, among others.

Items given to over 300 beneficiaries were Malaria drugs, insecticide-treated nets, bags, and t-shirts.

Speaking on the development, the Executive Director of CERF, Mrs Abosede Oyeleye, said the event was to sensitise indigent communities about their health, prevent poor health-seeking habits, and bring health support services to their doorstep.

Oyeleye noted that the outreach was held to mitigate the high mortality rate, especially among children below five years, as a result of Malaria.