The CEO of fast rising technology solution company, Menaget SPC, Afolabi Monsur had declared that digital technology and literacy is one of the essentials in promoting environmental protection.

Monsur stated this while delivering his speech as the Guest Speaker at the Earth Day 2022 Global Event organized by Futuresavers Sustainable Development Initiative.

The event had as its theme, “Invest In Our Planet”, which Afolabi Monsur buttressed upon that there’s really no sustainable investment in this age that doesn’t come with digital technology.

While stating that with true sustainability comes digital investment, he argued that applying digital technologies would in better management and implementation of environmental treaties.

He buttressed that digital technologies would enable tapping data on emissions of methane already and offering analytics to companies for building future sustainability goals.

He observed that investing in digital literacy would form the basis of Africa’s sustainable development strategy.

He explained in his speech, “there’s no real investment in the planet, if the humans of the planet aren’t developed. Hence, human capacity development is one crucial aspect of sustainable development that we should look into “.

“This is one of the most cogent reasons why I cofounded naturelab.ai as a technology startup accelerated platform committed to helping nature focused startups with mentorship, capital raising and professional supports”, Monsur concluded.

Another key guest speaker, Dr Oby Ezekwesili while commenting on the theme of the Earth Day 2022 stated, “to ensure sustainability is achieved, youths owe it to their generation and future generations that the planet is not ruined by the deeds of the past generation and this can be done by asking for regulatory frameworks that support sustainability and also adopting the framework of intention”.

Foremost environmental economist, Pamela Peters while contributing to the discussion stated that there’s a need have an historical approach in maintaining the ecosystem.

The hosts of the events, Seyi Akinwunmi, Founder of Futuresavers, Folashade Molade, CEO of Futuresavers and Priyanka Prakash of Ervis Foundation also hailed the developmental work done by The Climate Footprint Reduction Project (CFR) and Naturelab in integrating human skills and supporting nature focused products respectively, in providing environmental solutions.

The virtual event was graced by key policy makers, thought leaders and industry experts across Africa as Guest Speakers. Delivering guest speeches were Dr Oby Ezekwesili, Pamela Peters, Dominica Una, Gitaka Nyawira, Jacklyne Namadi, Dr Femi Omoniyi, Immanuela Celestine, Derrick Mugisha, Heer Nirav Desai, Careen Mwakitalu, Sam Okorie, Dr Jumoke Ogunrayi amongst others.