… Describes APC as sinking party

By Nnamdi Ojiego

A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship aspirant in Ogun State, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, has decried the inhuman treatment being meted out on the civil servants and pensioners by the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, government, saying he would not be distracted in his efforts to liberate the people of the state from the shackles of the present administration.

Adebutu, while reacting to a statement credited to Mr Tunde Oladunjoye, the Publicity Secretary of APC in Ogun State, described the APC spokesperson as a classical enabler of an irresponsible government and asked him “to retrace his steps and concentrate efforts on fixing his integrity issues than dissipating energy on his (Adebutu) governorship quest.”

The governorship hopeful in a statement by his campaign Media Director, Mr. Afolabi Orekoya, advised the APC’s mouthpiece to channel his energy to advising his boss, the governor, on how to make the state peaceful and address the growing insecurity leading to wanton killings across the state.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to unnecessary virtuperations of Tunde Oladunjoye, who prides himself as the mouthpiece of the sinking APC and its government in Ogun State, wherein he attacked the person of frontline PDP governorship hopeful, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu. Ordinarily, we would not have dignified him with any kind of response but for the sake of unsuspecting members of the public, it is important to set the records straight.

“For us, we would have thought that Oladunjoye would have deployed same energy with which he went on verbal onslaught to charge the state government on its criminal silence on the menace of cultism and avoidable violence which has become a daily routine in the state.

“Apart from failing to check violence, Oladunjoye should be reminded that the ruling APC government has refused to remit workers deductions since 2019 and all appeals from different quarters to make the government see reasons for immediate remittance of the workers entitlement have been rejected.

“We also wonder why Oladunjoye chose to pretend as if he doesn’t know that the Abiodun-led government cannot provide potable water for members of public. As a fact, members of the public in Ogun Sate, particularly in Abeokuta metropolis (the seat of government) can bear honest witness of private individual’s intervention in this regard.

“Without mincing words, Oladunjoye is a classical enabler of irresponsible government. Otherwise, he shouldn’t have forgotten that Ogun workers’ wellbeing deserves priority attention. It is a public knowledge that pensioners in the state embarked on peaceful protest twice between September and November, 2021 in order to press home their legitimate entitlement having served the state meritoriously in different capacities. Till now, what has the present government done to put smiles on the faces of these great patriots of our State.

“We should ask Oladunjoye to tell us what significant achievement the APC government has made in sports? The Teachers’ recruitment scheme ‘Ogun Teach’ that the outgoing government made so much noise about has not yielded anything. Some applicants that were given appointments letter over two years have not been given opportunity to resume work.

“These are just few of the inadequacies of this government that one would expect Oladunjoye and his party to look into for the purpose of making things better; they ask themselves if what we have in Ogun State today is what they promised. Anyway, what will one expect from an opportunist in position?”