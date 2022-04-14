.

By Chinedu Adonu

The Association of women groups, Eminent Sisters in Enugu State has frowned at the increase of abandoned children kept in motherless homes

The group who made this known during a visit to a government-owned children’s home in Enugu, ESCH, to show love to the children warned women against abandoning their children, saying, If you can’t keep a child don’t make a child.

Handing over the items which Include: 100kg of beans, rice, milk, half bag of local delicacy, (Okpa) diapers, biscuits, tissue papers, disinfectants, including cash, the President of the group, Lady Christine Willer, said they came as a mother to show love with motherless babies.

They also visited Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Teaching Hospital, ESUTTH, and Parklane to settle some hospital bills of patients due to their family’s inability to pay the bills.

They paid the hospital bills of three women who had been discharged but could not pay their bills and two children respectively.

One of the women who benefited from the group benevolent lost her child days after delivery but was very sick, and was given money for her everyday upkeep.

She said that the visit to motherless babies’ homes and Parkland Hospital was because they are mothers and grandmothers who can relate to the current economic situation in the country.

“It’s a terrible thing. It is heart-rending, a sad thing that a woman will deliberately go and get pregnant but after delivery, the woman will have the heart to abandon the child.

“We are asking them if you don’t want a child close your leg but if you can’t close your leg, there are contraceptives. The issue of having children and abandoning them is something that breaks our hearts.

She called on the women’s organisations, politicians, NGOs and other well-meaning Nigerians to come out and support their fellow women.

Responding, the coordinator of the Enugu State government Children’s home, formerly known as abandoned children’s home, Dr Ngozi Ugwu, commended them for showing the mother’s role. She prayed for God’s infinite mercies and blessings.

Dr Ugwu disclosed that there is fear and chaos in the country over the increase of born and abandoned children due to hardship.

“We feel excited and happy for your coming to show love. All that you brought today will go a long way for the well being and development of the children.

“We have so many challenges here but the good Lord has been sustaining us. This is not an ordinary civil service job. The physically challenged people are the worst challenge we are encountering here. Most of them even the grown-up ones among them can’t do anything for themselves.

“The state government under the leadership of Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is doing their best to making sure that everything is working smoothly.