Circular singer turned gospel music artist, simply known as Agoha has said many women cannot fathom the idea that he is a pastor, on a mission to win souls for Christ. He said one look at him and they concluded he can’t be a pastor.



“As a former model and former circular music artist, women especially still feel one or two things whenever they see me. You know I have got a very good structure like my appearance, my height and all. They just feel I’m too sexy to be a pastor,” he said in a chat with Potpourri



When asked if he’s really a pastor, Agoha submitted: “I am anointed and called by my Father.Yes, I am not just a pastor but also a prophetic singer. Who am I to say no? What should I do? I do the works of my Heavenly Father who had called me and whatever I say manifests itself.”



Agoha has dropped some new songs which are trending, especially Eledumare. He has also done a couple of collaborations and expecting the visual of his newest track.