…young girls in field of Science should set their goals – EBSU, Deputy VC

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

A Non-Governmental Organization, NGO, Cafe Scientifique Nigeria, an Initiative of Rouleaux Foundation, yesterday lamented over the decreasing number of women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), profession after graduating from institutions of higher learning.

In order to reverse the ugly trend, the NGO created a platform where anyone (women) can come to explore the latest ideas in science and technology, through an expert discussant, who gives presentations and engages the audience through questions and answers, alongside networking and breakout sessions.

The aims is to bridge the gender gap in the STEM field by engaging young women between the ages of 14 – 30 through exposure to experts in the STEM field and helping them find a reason to choose a long-term STEM Career.

And to increase the number of women in STEM, Cafe Scientifique Nigeria, engaged female students of Ebonyi State University studying Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, in order to mentor them to be able to face the challenges in the system.

The training took place at the faculty of Management Sciences of the Institution in Abakaliki.

Speaking at the event, the Head of Project, Aja Chioma, noted that the core objective of the foundation was to empower and spotlight women in STEM through Mentorship and knowledge sharing activities.

“I believe that women are very resilient and very passionate. Wherever you have a women, problems that are there are always solved. I believe that the application of STEM can solve most of the big problems we have in Nigeria. I also believe that women who are specialized in STEM can also help us to get to where we want in Nigeria and that is the reason we have the scientific woman. The scientific woman is very important.

“We want to raise women to produce technology and some kind of innovations that can solve the problem we have in Nigeria. We want to catch them young.”

In her remarks, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Happiness Oselebe called on young girls in the field of Science to set a goal and work towards the goal to excel in their chosen profession.

“Young girls should set a goal and work towards that goal and that ambition will make the person know that our journey into this planet earth is not just to give birth to children, we can impact our generation in various ways in addition to what God has given us a potential to do.

“Are you in the university to finish your degree and stay there and one man comes and picks you up and keep you there in the house? Is it just to be a woman, to be a mother, to give birth to children and that solves it? Our lives as women are more than that. So, let’s begin the journey”, she said.

Continuing, she added that “there were times that ordinary minded persons will quit but because of my person, I refused to quit. Today, I am a Scientist, today, above being a Ph.D holder and answering Dr Mrs, I think I have added jara.

“It takes perseverance, it takes commitment, it takes setting your goals and staying steadfast working towards your goal, it takes your mindset being set on it to the extent that you will know within yourself that problems are just hurdles for me to skip, problems are not for me to go and sit down”.

She expressed hope that the program will motivate young girls in the field of Science to succeed in the profession.